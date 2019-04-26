Malawi: Tembenu Confident of Victory in Salima Central

Salima — Minister of Justice, who is Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Salima Central Constituency, Samuel Tembenu has said he is optimist of victory a headed of May 21 elections.

He said this Monday when he launched his campaign in the Constituency at the Boma

Tembenu is making a second attempt at the seat following defeat in 2014 elections when he came second.

He vowed that he would triumph this time around, saying he has won the trust of the electorates in the constituency.

Despite the 2014 loss, Tembenu has been implementing various development projects in the constituency including construction of a Health Centre, Community Telecentre, and bridges as well as drilling boreholes.

He told a mammoth crowd that he is going to continue with development projects in the constituency.

"As I launch my campaign, I urge you to make a right decision by voting for me in the fourth coming tripartite elections so that I should continue with my development agenda," Tembenu said.

The Minister said that the constituency needs a leader who is capable of delivering.

DPP Director of Campaign, Ben Phiri urged people in the district to vote for DPP and its MPs because they are capable of articulating issues in parliament and ask for development.