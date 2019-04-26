26 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: The 1975, Tash Sultana and Russ All Coming to Johannesburg Headline in the City Music Festival

Cape Town — The organisers of Rocking the Daisies are bringing fans an explosive festival in the heart of Johannesburg on Sunday 6 October.

The event will be headlined by British pop rock band The 1975, Tash Sultana, Russ and more live at Ellis Park.

The three international acts are also headlining The Rocking the Daisies Festival taking place on the same weekend in the Western Cape.

Phase 1 tickets to In the City 2019 are officially on sale for R495, (including VAT and booking fees), available from the festival's website.

Once phase 1 tickets are sold out, the next phase of tickets will become automatically available.

This is a strictly no under 18s event.

IN THE CITY 2019 EVENT INFORMATION:

Date: 6 October

Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg, South Africa

Line-up: The 1975 (US), Russ (US), Tash Sultana (AUS) with more.

Tickets: R495 available here.

Phase 2- R595 including VAT.

Phase 3- R695 including VAT.

Source: Channel24 Music

South Africa

