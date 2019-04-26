Malawi: ACB Partners NICE in Political Debates

Balaka — National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust on Wednesday organised the sixth debate at Utale 2 in the district in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The debate involved all aspiring Members of Parliament for Balaka South and is the second debate for parliamentary candidates in the district.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), ACB's Senior Public Education Officer for the Eastern Region, Andrew Usi said there must be accountability among the parliamentary hopefuls.

"This is our second time to join hands with NICE during the political debates. We first partnered NICE in Blantyre and we are looking forward to work with people in different communities," he said.

According to Usi, people need to report to ACB any corrupt practices by the aspiring candidates.

"If any candidate is found indulging in corrupt activities, ACB is ready to take action by bringing them to court to answer charges of corruption," said Usi.

On his part, Balaka NICE District Civic Education Officer, Henry Zakaria said the debates were being organized to give chance to people in communities to hear manifestos of the candidates to make informed choices.

"NICE is organizing these debates to help the electorate hear for themselves what their aspiring legislators will do when elected into power," Zakaria said.

He added that the debates would also help in bringing solidarity among politicians, thereby consolidating democracy.

"It will also help to stop conflicts among supporters of different parties. When people in communities see their candidates together with other contestants, they cannot engage in violence," he said.