Malawi: Chiefs in Mulanje Asked to Desist From Endorsing Candidates

Mulanje — Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner, Elvey Mtafu has asked Traditional Leaders in Mulanje to desist from endorsing political candidates in the forthcoming May 21 Tripartite Election.

Speaking on Tuesday in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nthiramanja, Mtafu said chiefs should avoid endorsing candidates because as leaders in the communities they create pressure on the supporters when they take sides.

She said local leaders should guide the candidates in their areas to make issue-based campaigns which were free of violence during the campaign period.

"In times like this, people use all methods to get to the other side, some want to use violence, lying and so on. We may differ in political ideologies but we are still one Malawi and there is no reason to fight," the Commissioner said.

She was quick to mention that MEC would do everything within its mandate to ensure that security during the elections was tight and that no one should be intimidated by fake news that votes would be rigged.

TA Nthiramanja, Village Headman Fraser Awali applauded MEC for doing a commendable job to sensitize chiefs since the district is becoming a boiling pot in terms of violence during campaign rallies.