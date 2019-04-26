Zimbabwe: Charles Manyuchi Braces for 'Restoration' Fight

Fading boxing star Charles Manyuchi has vowed to rediscover the form that once saw him rise to become one of the world's top boxers in his division.

Manyuchi is preparing for the Intercontinental Unification title fight against Argentine boxer Pablo Ezequiel Acosta set for May 25 in Harare.

The 29 year-old former World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Welterweight Champion has been battling to revive his career since losing his WBC silver welter-weight title to Qudratillo Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan in Singapore two years ago.

Manyuchi, who lost his last fight to Russian Magomed Kurbanov in August last year, is determined to make the most of his latest opportunity in the upcoming bout which has been dubbed "Restoration" fight.

Speaking at the event launch at the Harare International Conference Centre on Thursday, Manyuchi said: "We have called it Restoration because this is supposed to be my comeback fight. Honestly, I am still studying to know much about my opponent but this is a fight which will probably decide which direction my career will take.

"I think I still have three or four more years to show what I am made of and what I am aiming for at the moment is just to come back and then see where this will take me. Obviously, it needs support from all Zimbabweans."

Manyuchi appealed for support from government and the corporate world as he steps up as preparations for the fight against the 32 year-old Argentinean boxer.

"It's a chance for me and I have gladly accepted this challenge. I keep extending my appeal to Government and the corporate world to support such events like they have always done.

"I am excited by the launch set for today and this will mark the beginning of the final countdown of my preparations."

Manyuchi's fight against Acosta headlines is a packed bill of 11 bouts scheduled on the day, three of them title fights.

The event will also feature boxers from the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, who are behind the promotion of the event, and a host of local and Zambian pugilists.

The tournament has been sanctioned by the Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board.

Some of the highlights of the Africa Day tournament include the Universal Boxing Council title fight between Hassan Milanzi and Zambian Phillimon Hara and the Women's International Boxing Association title bout featuring Kudakwashe Chiwandire and Joyce Chileshe.