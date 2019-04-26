Malawi: Over Confidence Among Presidential Aspirants Worries PAC

Blantyre — Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has expressed concerned over growing levels of confidence among presidential candidates saying such may cause post-election violence as some may fail to accept defeat.

PAC Chairperson Rev. Dr Felix Chingota expressed this on Wednesday during the start of a two day interfaith conference on 2019 electoral process at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, aimed at equipping faith leaders with information on the forthcoming elections.

"There is no doubt that the 2019 election results will be unpredictable. Each candidate is expressing himself as an automatic winner as displayed by the level of confidence our candidates are uttering to their supporters.

"This is well and good in a democratic election, but such degree of confidence should not overshadow the fact that there can only be one winner in an election," he noted.

Rev. Chigota said PAC has put in place a number of mechanisms as preparatory measures to prevent conflict during and after elections.

"We have invited all presidential candidates for national prayers where they would sign a Peace Declaration on May 4, 2019

"On the other hand we have implemented early warning and response system using a phone application where at least 140 youth have been trained in the use of the application so at to report violence," he said, adding that the youth will be deployed in hot sport areas," he added.

Rev. Chingota warned faith groups of making utterances in respect of some presidential candidates saying such remakes may be interpreted as partisan positions.

The Conference is being held under the theme "promoting a common understanding among faith leaders on the 2019 electoral process "and will tackle key issues of hate speech, incitement to violence and security situation and managing violence the 2019 electoral process.

It has drawn representatives from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Malawi Police Service (MPS) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).