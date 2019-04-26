Zimbabwe: Uganda's Museveni in Mugabe Rib Tickler As He Jets in for Zitf

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni arrived in the country Thursday to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo this Friday.

At a luncheon hosted for him by President Emmerson Mnangagwa Thursday night, Museveni left guests in stitches when he suggested former President Robert Mugabe did not know the meaning of his name.

"Whenever I come to Southern Africa, I am pleased because I see our people who come from the Great Lakes region and spread over Southern Africa. I see you as the Diaspora of the Great Lakes.

"The only problem is, you have forgotten some of the languages. When I asked Mugabe when he came to Uganda what his name meant, he said it was just a name, but I told him it means 'to give'," said President drawing laughter from the guests.

He said this linguistic evidence shows the oneness of African people.

"'Kuvona' means to see, but now it means to find something that is missing. Therefore, when I hear people called reactionaries I feel pity for them because Africans are similar or linked. We are one. We have long standing relations with freedom fighters from Zimbabwe, Angola and South Africa. I attended the independence of Zimbabwe as a Minister," he said.