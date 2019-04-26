Zimbabwe: New CEOs for Hre, Chitungwiza Hospitals

The Health Services Board (HSB) has appointed Dr Tinashe Dhobbie as chief executive for Harare Central Hospital taking over from Dr Nyasha Masuka who resigned at the beginning of the month.

The board also appointed Dr Enock Mayida as chief executive of Chitungwiza Central Hospital, taking over from Dr Obadiah Moyo who is now the Minister of Health and Child Care.

Dr Dhobbie has been serving as a public health physician with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and Dr Mayida as a specialist general practitioner.

HSB board chairman Dr Paulinus Sikhosana yesterday confirmed the appointments saying the duo is expected to start work immediately.

Dr Sikhosana, however, said the board is yet to advertise the post of chief executive for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals following the retirement of its long serving boss Mr Thomas Zigora at the beginning of the month.

"Ordinarily we would not want to keep the posts vacant for a long time and we should soon be advertising for interested candidates," said Dr Sikhosana.

Government is working on reformation of the public sector through a number of initiatives, which include changing its existing orientation, structure, functioning, performance and efficiency.

Recently, there were concerns on the way health institutions particularly hospitals and procurement entities were being run with those in authority showing a lack of urgency, resulting in poor delivery of health services.

Some of the challenges facing public health institutions have since been attributed to poor administration.

Although Chitungwiza Central Hospital has been competing with private health institutions in the country in recent years Parirenyatwa and Harare hospitals have been struggling to discharge their mandate.

Drug shortages including even basic sundries and equipment, over-crowding evidenced by floor beds and long queues, staff attitudes are some of the challenges facing these other public health institutions.

Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals are also not spared.

Meanwhile, Government is yet to appoint a board for the National Aids Council (NAC) following dissolution of the previous board.

The organisation is also operating with an acting chief executive officer, Mr Raymond Yekeye following the retirement of its long serving chief executive Dr Tapuwa Magure.