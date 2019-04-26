Zimbabwe: Russia Assists Idai Victims

Russia yesterday donated 30 tonnes of goods to assist victims of Cyclone Idai, which claimed hundreds of lives mainly in the eastern parts of the country while the European Union (EU) has committed a further €4 million towards the same cause.

The goods from Russia, comprising 10 and 30 seater tents, blankets and foodstuffs, were handed over to the Government by the country's Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Sergey Bhakarev at Manyame Air Base yesterday morning.

Ambassador Bhakarev said the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai had moved the people of Russian to render assistance to Zimbabwe.

"This donation is a real gesture between two friendly countries, from the people of Russia to the people of Zimbabwe. We hope the donation will be useful to the affected communities," Ambassador Bhakarev said.

He said the people of Russia will always be available to assist Zimbabweans.

"As you are aware a friend in need is a friend indeed," he said.

Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Deputy Minister Jenfan Muswere, who received the goods, thanked the Russian people for the gesture saying it will go a long way in providing relief to the affected people.

Dr Muswere said Russia is Zimbabwe's all weather friend and the gesture will contribute in retaining normalcy in the affected areas.

"The friendship you (Russia) have displayed through this gesture is very much appreciated. Russia, is our all-weather friend that has been supporting us since the days of our liberation struggle.

Meanwhile, EU head of delegation Ambassador Timo Olkkonen, who met President Mnangagwa in Harare yesterday, said their discussions were on a further €4 million committed by EU towards Cyclone Idai.