Zimbabwe: Big Boost for Manyuchi

Charles Manyuchi's bid for a grand comeback yesterday received a major boost when a local firm, Delight Credit, unveiled a bumper sponsorship package for the former WBC silver welterweight champion.

He is due to battle for his Intercontinental Unification title against Argentine boxer Pablo Ezequiel Acosta on May 25 in Harare.

Manyuchi, who has quietly been dealing with the grief of losing the WBC title to Qudratillo Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan two years ago, is feeling pumped up for the forthcoming battle.

And the coming on board of Delight Credit, represented by their director Kelvin Musekiwa, has boosted his confidence.

"We have called it 'Restoration' because this is supposed to be my comeback fight," said Manyuchi.

"I am still studying to know much about my opponent, but this is a fight which will probably decide which direction my career will take.

"I think I still have three or four more years to show what I am made of and what I am aiming for at the moment is just to come back and then see where this will take me.

"Obviously, it needs support from all Zimbabweans.

"I am very grateful to Delight Credit for the sponsorship. This gives me some extra motivation to fight hard.

"It's a chance for me and I have gladly accepted this challenge. I keep extending my appeal to the Government and the corporate world to support such events like they have always done."

Organisers said the tournament has been sanctioned by the Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board.

"As a company, this is our own way of giving back to the community. We saw it fit to give him both financial and material support," Musekiwa said.

Musekiwa's flirtation with sport has been growing since his company paid for 300 fans to watch the decisive AFCON qualifying encounter between the Zimbabwe Warriors and Congo Brazzaville at the National Sports Stadium last month.