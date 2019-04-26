Zimbabwe: Gumbura Jailbreak Trial Deferred

The trial of jailed RMG Independent End Time Message leader Robert Martin Gumbura and six other inmates accused of attempting to escape from prison was yesterday deferred to May 9.

Gumbura is jointly charged with Blessing Chauke (29), Lucky Mhungu (42), Taurai Dodzo (51), Thomas Chacha (41), Elijah Vhumbunu (42) and Lucky Matambanadzo (43).

Harare magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo recently dismissed their application for discharge at the close of the State case, saying they have a case to answer and should be put to their defence.

Mr Mapfumo granted the application in respect for Thulani Chizema (36) and Jacob Sibanda (32 on the grounds that witnesses in the matter gave conflicting evidence in respect of the duo.

In his ruling, Mr Mapfumo said it was common cause that violence erupted at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison on the day in question.

He further stated that one of the witnesses, Davison Mutakaya, in his testimony, told the court that he witnessed the meetings taking place and was not allowed to attend as he was labelled a sell-out.