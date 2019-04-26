Zimbabwe: Trade Fair Shows Confidence - Zanu-PF

Zanu-PF has described the historic 60th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair as a demonstration of confidence in the country and the reality of President Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will today officially open the international trade expo running under the theme, "Propagating Industrial Growth through Trade and Investment".

This year's international trade showcase, the biggest in its 60 years of existence, recorded a high subscription of 532 direct local exhibitors and 16 countries participating.

The figure compares favourably with 491 direct local exhibitors recorded the same time last year, showing growing positive business sentiment and a strong desire to increase trade.

In a statement yesterday, the party's secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the Trade Fair opens a new page for investment in the country.

"The ruling revolutionary Zanu-PF party led by the visionary President ED Mnangagwa, whilst also exhibiting at the 60th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, takes this opportunity to hail all exhibitors local, regional and international.

"All are demonstrating the confidence and conviction that our President's mantra 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business' is a reality for the world to see in the New Dispensation. Such record showcasing opens a new page for investment in this tranquil and peace loving nation," said Cde Khaya Moyo.