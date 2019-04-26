Zimbabwe: Harare Water Rationing to Continue, Says Mayor

Harare City Council will continue rationing water despite having received US$150 000 for water purifying chemicals from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) recently.

Harare Mayor Councillor Herbert Gomba confirmed that the city received US$150 000 but said the money was not enough to procure the required quantities of chemicals.

Due to the shortage of chemicals, council drafted a water rationing schedule in an effort to equally distribute clean water to all residents using the limited resources at its disposal.

The capital city has been subjected to severe water rationing schedules with some suburbs enduring weeks with dry taps.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Clr Gomba said water rationing was far from over as council requires more funds for chemicals.

"The city received an amount of US$150 000 from the RBZ, which was paid to our supplier.

"The city remains engaged with the central bank on matters to do with the release of a further figure enough to pay for other chemicals we use in the purification process," he said.

"The amount we received can only buy one type of chemical and we need nine of them to be fully functional. The amount is not enough, and the water rationing continues.

"On the same, the City of Harare in conjunction with a partner would want to inform the public that tests for a new water chemical is progressing well. This chemical will replace three which are in current use and save us US$500 000."

Clr Gomba said the council is working on partnering with corporates to replace old pipes which will put a stop to all leakages.

"The city intends to work with corporates to replace old pipes and deal with leakages to ensure all treated water is distributed to our residents. The RBZ remains key to the funding of materials and council will keep on engaging the RBZ on matters of foreign currency funding.

"The council will keep asking the Government to expedite the construction of Kunzvi, Musami and Muda dams in order to find lasting solutions to our city water problems.

"All legislators are therefore, asked to be part of this process to ensure that construction of these dams is prioritised."