Kenya: Kiambu Takes in Two Cuban Medics Who Fled Border Towns

Two of the Cuban doctors who were recalled from border counties due to insecurity have been transferred to the Kiambu County.

Governor Ferdinand Waititu received the two doctors this week in his office.

"Kiambu County today welcomed two Cuban doctors. The two join two other Cuban doctors deployed to our facilities," said the governor.

The two doctors will be posted to Kihara and Tigoni.

Kihara Level Four Hospital has been on the spot for administering vaccinations on two babies resulting in amputation of their limbs.

On Monday, two more Cuban doctors who had been posted to hospitals in Tana River County arrived in Nairobi.

Less than a month ago, two of their counterparts in Mandera County were abducted.

Following the abduction, the government recalled Cuban doctors who had been posted to Garissa, Lamu and Wajir counties.

It is suspected that Al-Shabaab militants were behind the kidnaping.

The two remain missing even as clan elders and both county and national governments try to secure their release.