South Africa: Almost 30 000 Voters Abroad Get Ready to Cast Their Votes

Almost 30 000 South Africans living abroad will cast their votes on Saturday at high commissions, embassies and consulates-generals around the world.

Overseas voting will continue for almost 24 hours as voting stations open and then close around the world following the passage of the sun - beginning in Auckland, New Zealand and ending in the Los Angeles, United States.

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) spokesperson Kate Bapela said that "this year the voting process has been simplified and voters will no longer be required to complete a special vote application form before voting".

"Once they have voted, their ballot is sealed in a double envelope and all ballots are placed in sealed diplomatic bags which will be transported back to the National Office of the Electoral Commission over the coming week," Bapela explained.

At the close of voting on election day in South Africa on May 8, the returned overseas ballots will be opened by election officials, counted and added to the national ballot count for each party.

Overseas voters will only vote for national candidates.

London has the highest number of voters registered abroad at 9 084, followed by Dubai with 1 542 voters.

New York has the second least number of voters in the list of the top 10 foreign missions with 605 South Africans ready to vote, while Doha which has the smallest number of registered voters, will prepare for 566 people to cast their votes.

