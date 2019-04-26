Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Decentralises Digital Migratory Services to Branch Level

Bank of Kigali has introduced Digital Migration Agents in all its branches countrywide to enable clients to migrate to digital channels, such as the application and internet banking, among others.

The bank is in the process of rolling out a Digital Transformation Roadmap to deliver new products and experiences, especially to underserved segments of the economy and key population demographics like the youth and the unbanked.

The digital platforms and services include driving uptake of debit and credit cards, use of our mobile applications, internet banking platforms among other digital platforms.

The development is also expected to improve service delivery as the financier will be able to deliver services more conveniently reducing queues at their branches.

To facilitate the process, Vincent Gatete, the Bank's Chief Commercial Officer, recently said that they have decentralised the migratory services to all branches for clients' convenience.

For instance, previously debit and BK credit cards were only accessible at Head Office but can now be accessed at branch, while the one week waiting time was scrapped off to instant issuance.

By availing tools of digital services, the financial institution, the bank is also aiming at driving cashless economy uptake as well as ease savings and payment options.

The digital tools have also eased access to credit by clients of the bank as customers can now get quick loans without collateral on their mobile handsets.

'SingombwaKashi', (which loosely translates as 'No need for cash' in English) was launched in May 2018.

The service allows customers to apply for and access loans rapidly and save money through auto/fixed saving and also digital transactions by E-banking online with a BK App.

The loan amount is up to Rwf500,000, with customers having a provision to choose a repayment period of their liking, ranging from one to six months

The bank is one of four subsidiaries of BK Group, which recorded an after tax profit of Rwf27.4billion (about $30.7 million) in 2018, representing a 17 per cent growth from the previous year.

In 2017, the group recorded a net profit of Rwf23.3 billion and Rwf20.8 billion in profit after tax in 2016.

The bank's loan portfolio grew by 20 per cent (Rwf568.1billion), putting it ahead of its competitors' with a 31 per cent market share. The majority of the loans (77 per cent) went to corporate clients with retail clients taking 14 per cent.