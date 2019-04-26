Malawi: MCP Billboard, Flags Vandalised - DPP Thugs Blamed

A group of people suspected to be ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth militia, has torn a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) elections billboard in Blantyre which was beating the face of presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera.

The DPP Cadets were seen cutting through and ripping the billboard at Kwacha in Blantyre and uprooting flags for MCP in the city.

MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has since described the act as criminal.

He said the DPP are engaging in "political provocation."

Said Mkaka: "DPP should not think we are afraid of them because MCP has chosen the path of peace.

"We can give them a dose of their own medicine."

Mkaka said DPP should not take people for granted because they can be "stretched to the limit" and defend themselves.

MCP also said regime thugs defaced Chakwera's billboard at Clock Tower in Blantyre.

But DPP spokesman Nicholous Dausi said he was not aware of the development.

Mkaka said MCP would fix the Chakwera billboard, saying no amount of vandalism will stop the party from defeating DPP in the polls.

MCP has since lodged the complaint to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The spokesperson of MEC, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, said the electoral body is "considering the complaint" and that "we will advise on the way forward."