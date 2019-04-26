Tanzania: Sirari Residents Warned Against Selling Land to Foreigners

TANZANIAN residents living adjacent to the Tanzania- Kenya border township of Sirari have been advised against leasing or selling land to non-citizens because it's against the country laws that forbid ownership of land by foreigners.

The advice was issued here recently by the Regional Immigration Officer (RIO) Mr Fredrick Kiondo during an awareness workshop convened at the town that brought together immigration representatives as well as motorbike riders from both Tanzania and Kenya.

Mr Kiondo revealed that curbing illegal immigration especially at the porous border separating the two countries has been hit by serious hitches one being the reluctance by the citizens residing on both sides to provide reliable information concerning the vice including some untrustworthy residents acting as agents of transporting the elements to other destinations.

"This workshop has included the Bodaboda from both sides because history shows that the operators have been so influential in the day to day transporting sector along the border line and once they are awakening, they will be able to act as a catalyst to combating illegal immigration at the border," he said.

In a related occurrence the RIO asked the local authorities to refrain from evicting residents that have constructed buildings along the demarcation line separating the two countries as the case is being handled at high level national consultations between the Tanzanian and Kenyan heads of state and the collective directions will be issued in the near future.

"During the past boundary inspection few months ago that involved both land representatives conducted in the regions separating the two states, it was identified that some residents have encroached to either sides and constructed structures and buildings and thus it was agreed that the decisions towards the confusion should be handled at the national levels involving both the presidents"

For his part a Kenyan immigration representative Irene Nyamai thanked the initiative to conduct awareness campaign to all concerned transporting and regulatory agencies along the border post and urged all residents to abide by the laws governing immigration sector to avoid unnecessary commotions with the law enforcers.

"During the past border activities especially with regards to movement of people and goods some residents had developed a negative perception towards the enforcement agencies and resolved to using unofficial entry points to smuggle in people and good a tendency that brought about unnecessary commotions that could be avoided" She said.

According to Kiondo residents from both sides are allowed to cross over to either side in a distance not exceeding ten-kilometers freely without a travel document but only with a special pass permit and they should always carry their national identification cards for verification purposes.

He asked law abiding citizens to provide any tangible information concerning illegal migration in the whole region as well as revealing the perpetrators and their agents so that the necessary legal steps can be taken.