Tanzania: City Council On Special Plan to Curb Land Woes

DODOMA City Council has embarked on a special programme to provide free plots for residential houses to residents, who have encroached on areas set aside for public use, to resolve land disputes. Speaking at a city council meeting yesterday, Dodoma City Council Director, Godwin Kunambi said the programme would help resolve land disputes inherited from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

"So far, we have set aside 1,170 new plots in Ipagala Ward for residents, who have encroached on open spaces, road reserves and land for public institutions," said the city council director. Mr Kunambi explained that the residents, who wouldbe provided with free plots for residential houses were supposed to pay a statutory fee to the city council. "The residents will have to present their identity cards or official letters from the local government to the city council and will have to pay a statutory fee," he said.

Mr Kunambi noted that the city council had discovered that only 15 out of 300 residents with land disputes in Makulu East had genuine complaints after verification. He said the city council had also started surveying new plots for residential houses on the outskirts of Dodoma City like Hombolo, Iyumbu, Kikombo and Nzuguni. "Dodoma residents can now acquire land affordably beginning with 900,000/-," he noted.

Mr Kunambi said the city council had achieved great strides in land survey, stressing that the authority had surveyed over 100,000 plots in various parts of the city for one year and four months.

Dodoma Urban MP Anthony Mavunde commended the city council for the strides, noting that land disputes had significantly dropped in his office. However, he said city council executives should visit and listen to residents to address challenges facing them, including land disputes.