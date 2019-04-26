26 April 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mpwapwa Council Given 30 Days to Open Health Centre

By Ludovick Kazoka and Katare Mbashiru

MPWAPWA District Commissioner (DC) Jabir Shekimweri has issued a 30-day ultimatum to his district council to open Motomondo Health Centre located at Mbori Village, which was constructed 10 years ago, but has never started operating.

The DC gave the ultimatum during his tour of the village after villagers complained about various challenges, including poor health services. One of the villagers, Ms Bertha Mbogoli said despite the villagers' efforts to construct the health centre 10 years ago, it was not operating and its buildings were becoming old. She said the villagers had to walk long distances to a nearby dispensary and sometimes to the district hospital.

"Ward leaders have been in conflict for many years and this centre has failed to operate because of such conflict," she said. Motomondo counsellor Javan Selli admitted to have such a challenge, but he was quick to point out that the matter had been forwarded to MP George Lubeleje, who had requested the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) to repair the health facility.

"It is true that this health centre has been existing for many years, but when I made a follow-up to the authorities, I was told that there were some buildings that needed to be made proper, including the maternity ward, mortuary and staff houses, among other things.

