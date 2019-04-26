South Africa: Golden Arrow Bus Ablaze in Cape Town CBD

A Golden Arrow bus went up in flames on Thursday afternoon in the Cape Town CBD and officials are still investigating the circumstances that led to the fire.

Cushioned in the vicinity around Cape Town station, the Golden Arrow bus terminal was a hive of activity of a different kind, as commuters and passers-by stood around as firefighters contained the blaze.

The fire comes a week after a train was allegedly set alight just metres away at Cape Town station.

When News24 arrived at the scene, the fire had been completely contained. "Three fire engines, a rescue vehicle and 17 staff members were on the scene to battle the blaze," said City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse.

"No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown."

Operations continued as normal as firefighters contained the blaze.

On Sunday, News24 reported that five carriages from two train coaches were set alight at the train station.

The suspect, Thobela Xoseni, who was nabbed after being identified from CCTV footage, made a brief appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate's court on Tuesday on a charge of malicious damage to property.

Xoseni will appear again on May 2.

