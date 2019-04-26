South Africa: ANC Plans 'Superhuman Effort' in Western Cape in Last Days Before Elections

With election day looming ever closer, the ANC in the Western Cape plans a "superhuman effort" to convince undecided potential voters to draw their crosses behind the ANC-logo come May 8.

At a press conference on Thursday, Western Cape ANC elections co-ordinator Ebrahim Rasool said according to their understanding of the recent polls, there are about 13% of Western Cape voters who are still undecided.

He said in campaigning in the province, the party returned to its traditional strength - volunteer going door to door.

Issue based campaign

He said theirs is an issue-based campaign, focusing on the DA's management of the drought crisis, underspending on the Urban Settlements Grant and crime, specifically President Cyril Ramaphosa's "intervention" by re-establishing the police's gang unit.

"Ours is not a razzmatazz [campaign]," ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs added.

According to their reading of the polls, which Jacobs said they use as a guide or a "useful barometer", the DA is clinging on for dear life to get a majority, while the ANC see their support at around 38% in the province.

"We are in grasp of something magnificent," Rasool said.

Rasool said the DA's campaigning to keep an ANC/EFF coalition out of power in the province, is a "swart gevaar" dog whistle.

"If you're serious about what you say on your posters, then break your coalitions with the EFF," Rasool challenged the DA.

The DA has minority governments in the municipalities of Tshwane and Johannesburg, governing with the EFF's support but they are not in an official coalition.

"We are not in talks with anybody about coalitions," Rasool said.

Acting Western Cape chairperson Khaya Magaxa said they can't speak now about coalitions, but if there is a possibility to form a coalition government, they are "open to engage anyone".

He qualified that by stating that they will not go into a coalition with a racist party.

Earlier this week the DA challenged the ANC to name their premier candidate.

Rasool said since 1999 the ANC never announced their premier candidates.

"We are not running on a personality, we are running on issues."

