South Africa: Duminy Returns As Cobras Eye Home Semi-Final

Cape Town — Faiek Davids believes one victory for the Cape Cobras should be enough to secure a home semi-final but hopes they can beat both the Highveld Lions and Dolphins in their remaining CSA T20 Challenge games.

The log-leaders first take on the team from Gauteng in Cape Town on Friday, followed by a trip to Durban on Sunday.

The result at Newlands is especially important as it is against a Lions side current third on the standings and will have a direct impact on the final table come Sunday.

Should the visitors win in the Mother City, it could see them move top, with the Warriors also in with a chance of ending in the top two if they can claim back-to-back victories on Friday and Sunday.

"We know that if we win one out of two then we will have a home semi, but the target is for more than that," assistant coach Davids said.

"Two wins will ensure we are at home for the potential final and that remains the target.

"There's a lot of tired bodies out there after a long season, so we hope we can get through the next two games unscathed in terms of injuries. We're confident we can do well in the competition."

The Cobras produced an impressive display to beat the Titans by three wickets in a high-scoring affair on Wednesday.

Davids said that both he and head coach Ashwell Prince were extremely encouraged by their showing in Paarl.

"We were definitely pleased after that game," he said. "We always had that belief that we had the capability to pull it off, especially with the batting unit.

"We knew the potential was there when they do come off to chase down big totals like the one that was on the board last night.

"What was also pleasing was seeing how the youngsters contributed to the chase. So overall it was a really satisfying evening."

Friday's opponents the Lions suffered a heavy one-sided defeat to the Warriors in their last game, but Davids is expecting a reaction from them.

"The Lions are a very good side and are certain to come here wanting to put their best foot forward," he said. "We just need to be prepared for that... a tough game and a good game."

JP Duminy is also expected to return for the game, in line with his rehabilitation program following a long-term shoulder injury.

Davids cannot wait to have him back, adding: "JP is back for the last two and his availability will be a significant boost for us. It will make selection tough, but it's always great to have a player of his ability in the side. He gives us extra options as a bowler and strengthens the batting as well."

Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that both semi-finals for the competition will be played on May 1.

The first game will begin at midday and the second at 16h30.

