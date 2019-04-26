25 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Home Affairs to Extend Operating Hours Ahead of Elections, Website Still Down

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sesona Ngqakamba

With just 12 days to go to the national general elections on May 8, the Department of Home Affairs says it will be extending its operating hours so that people will be able to collect their identity documents.

According to the department's spokesperson David Hlabane, offices will operate from 07:00 to 17:00 from May 6 to 7 and from 07:00 to 21:00 on May 8.

"This will be done to assist voters to collect IDs (smart ID cards & green ID books) they had applied for or to submit new applications for IDs and/or temporary identity certificates," Hlabane said.

The department added it will be issuing temporary IDs immediately to enable people to vote.

Meanwhile the department's website is currently offline because of power interruptions which affected the firewall and the server.

The website displays a message, stating: "The main website is currently offline. Emergency maintenance as of 10 April 2019" and "The requested URL could not be retrieved".

"The firewall has been restored and a technical team is currently working on rebuilding the server; an update will be provided in this regard," Hlabane said.

He said all systems at the offices were working and only the website was affected.

Hlabane added that they were working tirelessly to have everything back to normal and for the link to go live.

Source: News24

South Africa

DJ Black Coffee Coming for Everything at South African Music Awards

It came as no surprise that internationally acclaimed and hardworking DJ Black Coffee scooped the most nods with five… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.