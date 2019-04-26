South Africa: Home Affairs to Extend Operating Hours Ahead of Elections, Website Still Down

With just 12 days to go to the national general elections on May 8, the Department of Home Affairs says it will be extending its operating hours so that people will be able to collect their identity documents.

According to the department's spokesperson David Hlabane, offices will operate from 07:00 to 17:00 from May 6 to 7 and from 07:00 to 21:00 on May 8.

"This will be done to assist voters to collect IDs (smart ID cards & green ID books) they had applied for or to submit new applications for IDs and/or temporary identity certificates," Hlabane said.

The department added it will be issuing temporary IDs immediately to enable people to vote.

Meanwhile the department's website is currently offline because of power interruptions which affected the firewall and the server.

The website displays a message, stating: "The main website is currently offline. Emergency maintenance as of 10 April 2019" and "The requested URL could not be retrieved".

"The firewall has been restored and a technical team is currently working on rebuilding the server; an update will be provided in this regard," Hlabane said.

He said all systems at the offices were working and only the website was affected.

Hlabane added that they were working tirelessly to have everything back to normal and for the link to go live.

