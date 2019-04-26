Angola: Basketball - Asa Get Through to Semi-Finals

Luanda — Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) last Thursday managed to beat Marinha de Guerra by 114-95 in the last quarterfinal game of the top division senior males basketball championship, thus winning the pass to the semi-finals.

The semi-final bout is set to start on April 27 in the best of five games playoff system.

The qualified teams for the semis are 1º de Agosto, Petro de Luanda, Interclube and ASA.

Check bellow the full fixtures of the semi-finals playoffs:

APRIL 27

1º de Agosto - ASA

APRIL 28

Petro - Interclube

APRIL 29

1º de Agosto - ASA

APRIL 30

Petro - Interclube

MAY 01

ASA - 1º de Agosto

MAY 02

Interclube - Petro, pavilhão 28 de Fevereiro

MAY 03

ASA - 1º de Agosto

MAY 04

Interclube - Petro, pavilhão 28 de Fevereiro

MAY 05

1º de Agosto - ASA, pavilhão Victorino Cunha

MAY 06

Petro - Interclube