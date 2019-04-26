Angola: Basketball - Asa Get Through to Semi-Finals

Luanda — Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) last Thursday managed to beat Marinha de Guerra by 114-95 in the last quarterfinal game of the top division senior males basketball championship, thus winning the pass to the semi-finals.
The semi-final bout is set to start on April 27 in the best of five games playoff system.
The qualified teams for the semis are 1º de Agosto, Petro de Luanda, Interclube and ASA.
Check bellow the full fixtures of the semi-finals playoffs:
APRIL 27
1º de Agosto - ASA
APRIL 28
Petro - Interclube
APRIL 29
1º de Agosto - ASA
APRIL 30
Petro - Interclube
MAY 01
ASA - 1º de Agosto
MAY 02
Interclube - Petro, pavilhão 28 de Fevereiro
MAY 03
ASA - 1º de Agosto
MAY 04
Interclube - Petro, pavilhão 28 de Fevereiro
MAY 05
1º de Agosto - ASA, pavilhão Victorino Cunha
MAY 06
Petro - Interclube