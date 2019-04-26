Namibia: No Arrest Made in Nimt Case - Police

Police yesterday made a U-turn on information they had provided earlier about the killings at the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology, dismissing reports of an arrest in connection with the case.

Erongo police commander Andreas Nelumbu told The Namibian that he did not know of any arrests or charges concerning the double murder.

"All I know is that no one has been arrested or charged yet in connection with this matter. No one has been tied to the incident yet, and we are still appealing to the public to assist us," he said, adding that the case has "definitely not gone cold", and that no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Court and police sources told the media on Tuesday that a case was opened at the Arandis Police Station in connection with the murders, and that a suspect would make a first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Tuesday afternoon. This appearance never materialised.

Reports that Nimt lecturer Ernst Lichtenstrasser (57), who was arrested for contravening Section 33 of the Arms and Ammunition Act after two .22 bullets were found in his possession without a licence, was the alleged suspect arrested in connection with the murders, were dismissed by Nelumbu.

Lichtenstrasser was one of several persons of interest questioned by the police, but released after he could not be tied to the killings, the top officer said.

"We questioned him, like everyone else, and there was no evidence to tie him to the crime. Just because we cannot tie someone to the crime within 48 hours as per the Criminal Procedure Act does not mean we cannot arrest them later, if information comes out".

Lichtenstrasser is, however, being kept in custody after he was denied bail on a charge under the Arms and Ammunition Act. He made a first appearance in the Karibib Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, and the matter was postponed to 27 May for further investigations.

The state opposed bail because of the serious nature of the offence, and the risk of the suspect interfering with police investigations.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi earlier this week said a suspect was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

"I don't know what happened, and why the person did not appear that day or the next. I just received the information from Erongo police. I cannot give any reasons why things are different.

"This is a very complex case, and we must be very careful with all the information that goes out so as not to jeopardise the investigations," she told this newspaper.

Eckhart Mueller and Heimo Hellwig were shot to death last Monday, with a 9mm pistol in the head and stomach when they arrived for work at Nimt's main campus at Arandis at 06h00. The weapon has not been found, and nothing was stolen from the two victims.