26 April 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Busy Weekend for 'New Kid On the Block' Ishan

By Lemuel Chekai

It will be a busy weekend for new kid on the block, Ishan born Isheanesu Chigagura, who recently made a breakthrough into the limelight with his hit single Kure featuring hip-hop star, TiGonzi.

The crooner makes his first big show appearance tonight alongside internationally acclaimed star Patoranking and some of the big names on local music scene that include Winky D, Jah Prayzah, ExQ, Jah Signal, Sulumani Chimbetu and Takura.

The show, dubbed Ikonic Chronicles, will be held at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Twenty four hours later, the 21-year-old singer will be performing in front of another youthful audience at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), where he will also headline the eighth edition of Miss UZ together with King 98, Shashl, Tamy and Nutty O.

Miss UZ will be running under the theme "Light the passion, share the dream."

Meanwhile, Nigerian superstar, Davido and South African rapper Nasty C will be serenading music lovers in the capital at King 98's Francesca album launch.

