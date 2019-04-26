Zimbabwe: It's Time to Reconnect With My Fans - Winky D

Zimbabwe's king of Zimdancehall music Winky D has promised his legion of fans a re-connection show when he performs at the Harare International Conference Center (HICC) tonight.

Winky D will be sharing stage with Nigerian dancehall star Patoranking, Jah Prayzah and others.

In an interview with 263Chat Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda, who could not hide his excitement said it was time for the Zimdancehall icon to reconnect with his fans.

"It's had been a while since he performed in Zimbabwe and today, he will have a chance to re connection with his fans.

"It's not only an re-connection but fans will witness Winky's high level of energy, come and witness for yourselves," said Banda

Winky D last performed in Zimbabwe last year just after releasing his song Jecha which was however thought to have political connotations with Zanu PF supporters calling him to order at some point.

On the 14th of February this year, Winky D released another song, MuGarden, which has set a new YouTube record of two million viewers in two months. He is set to perform the song 'MuGarden' along side Gemma at HICC tonight.