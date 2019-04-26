26 April 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mutare Youth Jailed Four Years for Theft

By Tapera Gwezhira

Mutare - A 19-year old Mutare man who was facing five counts of theft was slapped with a six year and eight months jail sentence by Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

Blessing Njeza, who appeared in court last week was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Mahwe suspended two years and eight months on condition that Njeza does not commit a similar offence within a period of five years, leaving him to serve an effective four years in prison.

It is the state's case that on March 26 2019 in the morning, Njeza unlawfully entered into Raphael Musizvashata's bedroom where he stole a satchel containing three wrist watches, a driver's licence, bank cards and a national identity card.

The stolen property was valued at $270.

On another count, Njeza broke into Tawanda Musungo's house at Mutare Teachers college. stole a cell phone and a full chicken.

The property was valued at $167.

The court papers did not give the names of some of the complainants, but on the five counts Njeza had stolen property worth over $1000. He was arrested on April 14. Njeza confessed to the crimes. Chris Munyuku prosecuted.

