Zimbabwe: Vaya 'Hopper Rides' Get Zitf Moving, Take Fair By Storm

Those that have flown in for only a day or two, and tried to make the best of the limited time they had to visit every stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), will tell you what a physically grueling and mentally exhausting exercise it can be.

But this year, Vaya has changed all that.

The ride hailing service from Cassava On Demand has just launched Vaya Hopper, a 3-wheeler ride service that it is offering visitors to the ZITF free rides withing the Trade Fair grounds during the course of the Fair.

"We are excited to launch the service here, at the ZITF, and we are most gratified that we can make a difference by providing visitors a convenient service from one point to another within these vast grounds," said Mr Givemore Jojo, Chief Commercial Officer for Cassava Smartech and Cassava On Demand Services, as he got off a Vaya Hopper just outside ZITF Hall 4, by the Cassava Stand at the yesterday.

The service, which falls under the Vaya Mobility brand of passenger transport services, was launched at this year's ZITF, immediately proving popular with visitors.

Mr Jojo said the free 'hopper rides' would not draw any cost at all from passengers.

"As long as they are in the ZITF grounds and once they show the Vaya Hopper drivers a Vaya App download on their phones, they are in for a free ride - literally," said Mr Jojo, with a knowing smile.

He explained that a Vaya Hopper sits between 3-6 passengers comfortably.

"It's extremely convenient and time-efficient for those short hops within the ZITF grounds and later, within the City Centre," he said, adding that Vaya had already ordered hundreds of electric powered hoppers.

"In a first for Zimbabwe, we have already placed an order of hundreds of hoppers, which we believe will transform mobility services in all our cities, towns and growth points," Mr Jojo said.

"They will be operated by individuals or small businesses with convenient loan-financing assistance obtained from Steward Bank," the Cassava executive said.

The Vaya brand has dominated this year's Trade Fair, with multiple service launches and attractive promotional offers.