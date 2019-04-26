Rwanda: Regional Police Institutions Sign Pact to Combat Cross-Border Crimes

Seven regional police institutions, on Thursday, signed a cooperation pact to join efforts against transnational and organized crimes.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza attended the two-day event on "Transnational and Emerging Crimes" in Tanzania, and signed on behalf of Rwanda National Police (RNP).

Other countries are hosts Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Mozambique.

The agreement emphasises collective efforts against radicalisation, violent extremism and terrorism. It also highlights information and intelligence sharing, exchange of criminals and repatriation of exhibits, and joint training.

A joint Permanent Committee was also established to coordinate the implementation of the agreement.

According to Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, the RNP Spokesperson, the agreement will be implemented through "exchange of information and expertise, joint operations and joint mutual legal assistance."

"This important pact formalises a clear framework that will foster an effective and cooperative working relationship between the parties in fighting terrorism and its criminal related elements both at the domestic and regional levels," CP Kabera said.

"The transnational nature of crime today and the universality of the fight against crime require the active cooperation of the police institutions considering that the threat in one country is a threat to neighbouring countries or criminals could commit a crime in one country and attempt to use the other as hideout," he added.

The signing was preceded by a technical meeting by experts from the seven countries on terror threats as well as transnational crimes in their countries and the region in general, to pave way for the formal joint cooperation against the key threats, such as radicalism, violent extremism and terrorism.