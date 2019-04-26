Malawi: Police Chief to Form Commission of Inquiry Over Buleya Lule Murder

Inspector General of police Rodney Jose is to form a commission of inquiry over the murder of albino abduction suspect Buleya Lule in police custody in February.

Commissioner Kainja: There will be action

Commissioner of police responsible for planning, reforms and research George Kainja said this during the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) organized meeting in Blantyre.

Delegates to the meeting wanted to find out why the police was not arresting suspected police killers who murdered Lule during interrogation after an autopsy report by pathologist Charles Dzamalala said Lule was electrocuted to death after he was tortured.

Kainja said Jose has just received the official autopsy report.

"The IG will come up with an internal commission of inquiry which will also have members from the Malawi Law Society and the Malawi Human Rights Commission," he said.

Kainja said it is mandatory for the police chief to form a commission of inquiry whenever suspect dies in police custody.

Responding another question on the warrant of arrest for former head of state Joyce Banda, Kainja said he had not seen any.

The delegates also took to task the police commissioner over Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres who remove official registration number plates from their vehicles and replace them with 'Ana a Dad inscription.'

The delegates said this was uncalled for and a sign of chaos.

Kainja said he would pass on the message to his superiors.