Liberia: Mohammed Kamara Brace Inspires SS Paderborn to 4-2 Win in Germany

Liberian striker, Mohammed Kamara smashed two goals to inspire Paderborn Under-21 to a 4-2 win over Holzwickeder Sport Club recently in the German Amateur oberliga Westfalen.

The former FC Fassell forward scored twice, as the home side put behind them last week 1-0 defeat to SF Siegen and bounce back to winning ways.

German international "Mirco Gohr" gave the visitor's a 32 minute lead, when he scored a perfect strike, but Mohammed Kamara equalized on the stroke of half-time to draw the sides on level.

Paderborn Under-21 top scorer Sergio Gucciardo was sent off, with a straight red-card, just few seconds to the first half whistle, and the home side when into the break with ten men.

Back from the first half break, American forward Khiry Shelton score in the 49th minutes to give Paderborn the lead for the first time and not too long, before Mohammed kessely Kamara, slotted home his second goal to increase the score line to 3-1 for the host.

Sebastian Hahne, pulled another goal back for the visitors in the 73rd minute to reduce the deficit, before Ghanaian substitute, Eugene ofosu Ayeh, who replaced Mohammed Kamara in the 81st minute, struck the last strike of the game for Paderborn in the 86th minute to settle the score 4-2 at the blues stadium.

The win sees Paderborn under -21,moved into seventh spot on the league table, with 36 points from 28 games,while Holzwickeder are ranked 13th on the log with 31 points, two game less.

Kamara brace was his second in three matches and the Liberian youngster has now scored 6 goals in 6 games for Paderborn U21 this Season.

Keka will be hoping to continue his sparkling form, this weekend when Coach Michel Kniat men, pay a visit to FC Gütersloh on April 27 in the German oberliga Westfalen League Championship.