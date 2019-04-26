Liberia: Phebe Gets L$18m, U.S.$950

The Government of Liberia and a charity organization under the banner 'chichipola' have presented 18 million Liberian dollars and US$950 to Phebe Hospital, the only referral hospital in Bong County.

Making the disclosure via mobile phone to this paper, the Administrator of the Hospital, Mr. Kerson Saykor said the L$18 million was presented by the government through the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweh, while US$950 was presented by the charity organization as their own way of identifying with the hospital.

The Phebe administrator revealed that the amounts will be used to purchase fuel and drugs for the operation of the hospital.

Mr. Saykor said the hospital doors are still opened to local leaders and organizations in and out of Liberia for help.

The only referral hospital in the central region has been in darkness for about two weeks due to the lack of fuel to run the generator, as doctors and nurses were using Chinese lights to cater to patients.

He said the situation was posing serious impediment to the smooth operation of the hospital.

Our Bong County Correspondent says the donation of the mentioned amounts has grown wide public commendations in the County with many of the citizens lauding President George Weah government for quick intervention in order to save lives at the hospital.

Our Reporter revealed that during the County Council sitting on November 12, 2018, an amount of US$79,000 was allotted in the budget for the operation of the hospital, but up to press time, the money has not been received.

Our correspondent says the chairperson of the County's Legislative Caucus Henry Willie Yallah has not commented on the issue, but Senator Henrique Flomo Tokpa informed that the county received some funding from the government, but has not been disbursed.

An investigation revealed that the Phebe hospital is receiving US$1.8 million allotment from the government.

Many citizens in the county have described the allotment to the Phebe Hospital as a serious slap in the face of the administration, despite the huge challenges that have engulfed the hospital ranging from the shortage of drugs to the lack of fuel.