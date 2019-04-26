Angola: ATM Express to Replace Bank Cards

Luanda — The ATM Express (MCX Express) application, created by the interbank service company, EMIS, will gradually dematerialize the use of ATM-cards in the country.

Presented this Wednesday to media professionals, at a press conference promoted by the EMIS board of directors, the application is already available in the Apple Store and Google Play.

The tool for smartphones, which has been tested for a period of seven months, has already deserved the adhesion of commercial banks and users have already begun to download the respective application, which aims at boosting banking and electronic payments.

The device offers solution for payments, queries, withdrawals and money transfers, through mobile phone.

"ATM Express will be the vehicle used to boost e-commerce in Angola, as it will enable, within few months, the payment with the debit card on Internet purchases," said EMIS's CEO, José Matos.

To date, more than 70,000 customers have already activated this device.

For the last 18 years in the market, EMIS has been the manager of the Angolan payment system, featuring the ATM-card brand that has reached more than 4.5 million cards, four million transactions involving over 559 billion kwanzas per month .