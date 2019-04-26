Nigeria: Buhari's UK Trip - You Can Say Is for Medical Trip - Femi Adesina

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, has reacted to Buhari's private trip to the United Kingdom, UK.

Featuring on 'Politics Today', a programme by Channels Television, the brilliant Adesina said that people have the right to believe Buhari's UK trip is for medicals.

His words, "Those who want to interpret everything, those who want to believe all things should just believe that it is a private trip. When a man goes on a private trip, he has the right to use his time the way he deems because he has the right to private time.

"So those who want to believe it's a medical trip, they have the right to believe, if it pleases them and makes them happier".

Recall that Buhari jetted out to UK on Thursday when he finished commissioning some developmental projects in Borno state.

President Buhari is expected to come back after ten days, a statement from Adesina revealed.