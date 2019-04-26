Nigeria: APC Condemns Bill On Life Pension for Bayelsa Assembly Members

Yenagoa — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has described as unjust, ungodly and self-serving a proposed life pension bill being pushed by the state House of Assembly members.

The APC said Bayelsans and the party would reject the bill in all totality, saying that it was an unspeakable crime against the people.

The state APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Doife Buokoribo, in a statement yesterday, said proposing such a law, the lawmakers had merely portrayed themselves as a people who feel no concern for the feelings of their suffering constituents.

"We have learnt of a planned law being pushed by the House of Assembly prescribing monthly post-service life pension of between N0.1 million and N0.5 million for members of the House.

"The party has also observed how the strange idea, which was proposed as a bill and passed by the House on Wednesday, has set the public pulse racing.

"APC Bayelsa completely rejects this life pension bill for members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly," the statement said.

The party also said it was unsympathetic for members of the House of Assembly to seek to enhance their own lives at the expense of the vast majority of Bayelsan people living in pain and penury.

It, therefore, advised the legislature to withdraw the obnoxious pension bill and avoid the appalling crime against the people of Bayelsa State.

"In the event of the legislature's refusal to heed this solemn advice, we appeal to Governor Seriake Dickson, if he is still in touch with his essential humanity, to refuse assent to the pension bill when it is transmitted to him," it said.