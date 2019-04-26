Mauritius: National Awards 2019 - Local Artists Rewarded for Their Remarkable Talents

press release

Local artists who have excelled in the realm of arts and culture were rewarded yesterday at the 2nd edition of the National Awards ceremony held at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel in Balaclava in presence of the Acting President of the Republic, Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, and other personalities.

The objective of the award was to acknowledge the efforts and determination that the artists have in reshaping the multicultural backdrop of the country.

In his address, the Acting President stated that artists have a key role in preserving and promoting the cultural richness of Mauritius via different art forms. According to him, the diversity which reigns in the country is a source of great inspiration for artists as well as a drive to continuously come up with more creative and innovative masterpieces.

Due recognition, he said, is vital for the community of local artists who are struggling to reach out for the public's attention. President Vyapoory appealed to the public to opt for more authentic experiences and visit the Caudan Arts Centre, theatres, exhibitions and live concerts regularly so as to appreciate the overwhelming talents and skills of local artists.

For his part, Minister Roopun congratulated the winners for their remarkable performances and their contribution to the world of arts and culture. Government, he said, will continue providing necessary assistance to help artists progress in their artistic endeavours. To this end, the National Arts Fund has been set up to provide financial support to artists and give a new thrust to the Mauritian arts industry.

He also referred to the examples of various local artists ranging from singers to writers who have made Mauritius proud both at national and international fronts and made a special mention to the living legend Mr Serge Lebrasse and Mrs Miselaine Duval.

National Awards 2019

The awards, organised by the Ministry of Arts and Culture to reward the originality and creativity of Mauritian artists for their outstanding art works, were classified in six categories. The winners are as follows:

Visual Arts: Krishna Luchoomun

Music and songs: Murvin Clélie (The Prophecy)

Theatre: Marousia Bouvery Abaim

Cinema: Vijendra Ramdhun

Literature: Ramesh Ramdoyal

Dance: Jean Renat Anamah

Two new categories were added this year to the National Awards namely the Lifetime Achievement and the Most Promising Talent which went to Mr Dhyaneshwar Dausoa and Mr Hitesh Appadu respectively.