Algeria: Sonatrach, Eni Agree On Renewing Italy's Algerian Gas Supply Contract

Algiers — National oil and gas company Sonatrach signed Thursday with the Italian energy group ENI a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the renewal of Italy's Algerian gas supply contract, to expire late 2019.

Sonatrach's CEO, Rachid Hachichi, and Italian ENI's, Claudio Descalzi, have signed a "memorandum of understanding (MoU) confirming their will to renew, soon, the gas supply contract and the transport modalities via the pipeline crossing the Mediterranean in the coming years," Sonatrach said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding is a "new stage in the strengthening of historical relations between the two societies."

Italy is one of the main destinations of Algeria's natural gas through the Trans-Mediterranean Pipeline, also called Enrico Mattei gas pipeline, the outcome of a partnership concluded between Sonatrach and ENI in 1977.

In July 2018, the two groups agreed to negotiate an extension of time for the gas supply contract, expiring in 2019, as part of their efforts to boost bilateral cooperation and partnership.