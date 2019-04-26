Namibia: Sam Nujoma Half Marathon Relaunched

FOLLOWING a one-year halt, MTC in collaboration with Athletics Namibia and the Namibia Sport Commission launched the Dr. Sam Nujoma half Marathon in Windhoek on Thursday.

The half marathon is scheduled to take place on the 12 May, from Ausspannplatz in Windhoek. Registration is open until the 8 May 2019.

Athletes are urged to register online on www.eventstoday.com.na, while registration numbers can be collected on 11 May, a day before the event at the Ausspannplatz's Dr. Augustinho Neto Park in the centre of Windhoek. More race information is available online at www.athletics-namibia.com.na.

According to MTC's corporate affairs manager, John Ekongo, the half-marathon is an honorary event towards the founding president, Dr. Sam Nujoma which this year falls on his 90th birthday.

The marathon is a sports platform open for both Namibians and international athletes to participate, compete and prepare for other international marathons.

As a sole sponsor of the event, MTC has committed a total of N$139 000 in cash and N$55 717 in kind towards the event, which works out to the figure of N$194 717.

"As it has been in the past, this gesture forms part of our corporate social responsibility and we are proud to be committed to this cause," said Ekongo.

Ekongo said that MTC is committed to the development of sport and that the marathon does not just provide an important platform for athletes to compete and test their abilities but equally so, to honour Nujoma.

"MTC is proud and deemed it right to associate itself with this cause," he said.

Erwin Naimhwaka, the president of Athletics Namibia said it had become a major event on the local athletics calendar.

"The MTC Dr Sam Nujoma National Half Marathon is one of the prime events on the athletics calendar in Namibia. The event, named after the founding President and father of the Namibian nation is aimed at honouring him and the disciplined and healthy lifestyle he leads. As such the event promotes healthy lifestyles by all Namibians and thus contributes to the efficiency of the Namibian economy and economic development," he said.

According to Naimhwaka the event provides an opportunity for national and international athletes to showcase their talents and to use as preparation for other international events. Furthermore, the event represents mutual cooperation between corporate bodies and sports in Namibia developing their potential through shared value activities.

Athletics Namibia urged all energetic, young at heart and health conscious athletes to register before the deadline, and also called on more sponsors to come on board. The race will consist of 21km, 10km, and 5km categories with exciting prizes on offer.