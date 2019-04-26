Namibia: No Money for Afcon, Rugby World Cup - Uutoni

Sports minister Erastus Uutoni says the funds allocated to his ministry for the 2019/20 financial year are insufficient for Namibia to participate in this year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) or rugby world cup.

He said this during his budget motivation speech in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Uutoni stated that the ministry's allocation of N$285,9 million did not take into consideration the planned international programmes Namibia is participating in this year.

He revealed that in addition to Afcon and the rugby world cup, Namibia is set to participate in various competitions like the 2020 Summer Olympics and 2020 Paralympic Games.

Uutoni said there have been steep cuts to the ministry's budget allocation on both operational and development level, and no budgetary considerations have been made to prepare the teams for these international competitions.

Capital injection is required, the minister stressed.

"It is imperative for Namibia to participate in these activities. Failure to participate will result in penalties that are normally higher than the participation costs," he explained.

In an interview with Nampa, Uutoni said preparations for the competitions is as important as the events themselves, and players and coaches need logistical support, accommodation, food and many other things for them to perform well.

"Even if I would want to say I need more money, there is nothing I can do because the problem is the slowdown of the economy," he said. - Nampa