Malawi: Musician Gwaladi Released On Bail - Charged With Willfully Defacing Malawi Kwacha

Local music ace Joe Gwaladi who was arrested on Wednesday in relation to allegations that he defaced and damaged the Malawian currency at Migowi Trading Centre in Phalombe district, has been released on bail.

Gwaladi is alleged to have committed the offence on 17th April this year at a drinking joint where he allegedly splashed, soiled and damaged K2000 notes.

His images carrying bank notes in a dirty bag and placing it on the ground went viral recently.

Phalombe Police spokesperson, Innocent Moses said Gwaladi was held at Limbe Police Station where he was being interrogated on the matter .

Moses confirmed that police has released the musician on bail pending court appearance.

"He was arrested following a complainant lodged by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) through their investigator Spencer Gondwe at Limbe Police Station in Blantyre," Moses said.

Moses added that a team of detectives from Limbe and Phalombe together with RBM investigators followed up the case and apprehended Gwaladi.

He further disclosed that the musician has been charged with willfully defacing, soiling and damaging the Malawi currency contrary to Section 54 of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act.

RBM is sensitizing the public to avoid stepping on banknotes during weddings, bridal showers and all events.

Gwaladi, 29, who had a humble beginning of music career stemming from Magaleta Village, T/A Nkanda in Mulanje District was inspired by legendary artists such as Madolo. His music has been strictly local and revolved around different issues including everyday life, poverty, HIV/Aids,.

He also delves into common issues such as reckless lifestyles that haunt young people.hard work and persistence. He also delves into common issues such as reckless lifestyles that haunt young people.

Throughout his 15-year period of active music, Gwaladi has released smash hits such as Ndinafa Bulu, Khoswe Chipongwe, Zakanika, Nkhope Ya Chilebwe. Ndinafa Bulu, which catapulted him to fame early 2000, tackles various issues ranging from persistence to hard work. The song booked him his first television interview on MBC's Face To Face with the host Wellington Kuntaja.

Gwaladi made a huge impact in 2012 with the release of his Tumbocid from which he earned different titles such as 'Professor Joe Gwaladi' and 'Captain Joe' for making good music. The album featured such popular tracts such as Tumbocid, Ndikanadziwa (Nzabulangete), Ndaziona aand Zangondipatsa Minyama (Ndinatchuka Ulele).

This is not the first time for Gwaladi to be arrested . He was picked by Phalombe police in 2015 on allegations that he defiled a 14-year-old girl.