26 April 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Saenda Given 1 Year Contract to Guide Malawi Queens to World Cup

By Phillip Pasula

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has given Griffin Saenda Senior another one year contract to prepare and take the Malawi netball team, the Queens, to the World Cup to be held in Liverpool, England in July.

General Secretary, Carol Bapu, said NAM met to discuss whether it was necessary to change the technical panel or not. She said it was resolved that Saenda be given another one year contract with White Mlilima as his assistant.

The netball World Cup will take place from 7th to 21st July, 2019 and Saenda has said he is happy to do the job.

"Everybody wants to serve their country. I am glad that I have been entrusted with this responsibility. We will select old and new players to form a strong team which can do well at the World Cup. It's very possible to do well this time," explained Saenda.

The Queens finished fourth at the Fast 5 World Netball series last year and second from Uganda in African Netball Championship that was held in Zambia.

