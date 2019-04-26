26 April 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: EFCC Arrests 32 Suspected 'Yahoo-Yahoo' Boys in One Operation

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Thursday said it arrested 32 suspected internet fraudsters, better known as "Yahoo-Yahoo Boys."

The suspects were arrested at Liberty Estate, Laderin area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in an early morning sting operation, the commission said.

"Ranging between the ages of 15 and 39 years, the suspects were taken by surprise when EFCC operatives swooped on them at one of their havens in the estate," Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesperson wrote in a statement.

"Fourteen of them claimed to be undergraduates, while 18 others said they are self-employed in various vocations.

"Their arrest was sequel to a petition detailing their alleged fraudulent activities, including internet fraud through which they obtain illicit funds from unsuspecting victims," he added.

Mr Orilade said items recovered from them include six exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones, several documents containing false pretences and fetish objects.

"The suspects are already helping operatives of the commission with useful information.

"They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded," he said.

