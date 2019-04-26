Namibia: PDM Top Posts Up for Grabs This Weekend

AROUND 10 political leaders could jostle for top postions in the Popular Democratic Movement when Namibia's official opposition in parliament holds its elective congress at Keetmanshoop tomorrow.

There are, however, concerns that some party leaders are pushing for certain candidates, despite a public vow that no camps will be tolerated in the party.

Around 350 delegates are set to elect the top leaders who will run the party for the next five years.

Even though PDM secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe declined to provide the names of the leaders who are set to challenge for top positions, a source told The Namibian that there were around 10 candidates who could stand for posts.

Sources said McHenry Venaani might not be challenged for the presidency, giving him the ticket to represent the party as its presidential candidate during this year's national elections.

This weekend's elections is PDM's first leadership contest under Venaani since he became party president five years ago.

He wrestled the leadership of the party from former party president Katuutire Kaura in 2013. Kaura has since found refuge in Swapo after joining the ruling party in 2017, and was appointed as the special adviser to the governor of the Kunene region.

Councillor Kazeongere Tjeundo and member of parliament Elma Dienda are said to be ready to contest for the vice president's position.

Tjeundo is currently the party's vice president.

Sources said Charles Pieter and member of parliament Jennifer van den Heever will be vying for the national chairperson's position.

Ngaringombe, who confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that he will stand for the secretary general's position, could be challenged by City of Windhoek councillor Ignatius Semba.

A source said PDM deputy secretary general Linus Tobias could stand for re-election, as will PDM member of parliament Nico Smit, who sources said will stand for the party treasurer's position.

Last year, Venaani announced that the PDM would not allow its members to campaign under slates and camps in the run-up to this year's elective congress.

The Namibian, however, understands that some critics are accusing Venaani's camp of leading the slate politics by hand-picking candidates.

Venaani told The Namibian yesterday that there is not truth in allegations that he is leading a camp.

"Whoever is doing that is misinformed. I avoided campaigning for anyone. I have no slate at all," he said. According to him, people approached him for his support.

"There can be a person who has my support because of what they want to offer, but the outcome won't be dictated whether they are supporting me or not," he added.

He said it is difficult to predict the total number of people who will compete for positions.

The names will come from the floor. "It's good for democracy. What we have succeeded in doing is to allow a process of campaigning without dividing the party," Venaani said.

Ngaringombe told The Namibian yesterday that politics of being voted for because one is in a certain camp is discouraged.

"We need to vote for leaders who have a vision. Those who believe they have those attributes can contest," he added.

Asked whether there are any indications that Venaani could be challenged at the conference, Ngaringombe said "people are ambitious. I just want to urge members to act responsibly, and be united. Whoever we are going to vote for is for the best of our movement.

He said today's schedule mainly includes the arrival of delegates, while tomorrow's session will commence with an opening address by the party president and secretary general from 09h00.

An organisational report will be presented later, which will be followed by elections of the top leaders.

Ngaringombe said the party is ready to host the elective leadership contest, which will prepare the party for the upcoming national and presidential elections.

