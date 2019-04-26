Nigeria: Why Leaders Should Be Exemplary in Their Dealings

opinion

Leaders in Nigeria, both political and religious persuasions, have been urged to use their esteemed positions in the community to bequeath a legacy that would aid the development of the society during and after their lifetime.

Throwing the challenge was an Islamic scholar and Chief Imam of Afanta Central Mosque, Oshogbo, Sheikh Abdul-Wahab Banni while delivering a lecture at this year's grand finale of the Moulud Nabiyyi of the Shababul Faydatul Ibrahimiyyah Society of Nigeria at Igbaye, Odo-Otin Local Government, Osun State.

According to the cleric, the attitudes, behaviour and body languages of leaders must be the type that lead to positive attitudinal change that would make the society better than how they met it, saying, posterity would only be kind to the political and religious leaders whose sermons and behaviours stifle progress and development of the society.

Quoting from glorious Qur'an and prophetic traditions, Sheikh Banni reminded that Allah (SWT) is always pleased with whoever strives in a course that would benefit the society positively adding that, "Allah will come to the aid of whosoever comes to the aid of other fellow beings."

The founder and spiritual leader of the organisation, Khadimi Sheikh Muhammadu Mudathiru Sulayman Niyas Ciesse, said the theme of this year's 35th anniversary event tagged "Igbaye 2019" was positive behavioural change for the progress of the community.

According to him, if the leaders, who are to serve as role models, mentors and mirrors to the society lead with the fear of God, the society would graduate from good to better and best rather than moving from bad to worst.

The event was attended by dignitaries across the globe like South Africa, United Kingdom, United State, Senegal, The Republic of Benin among other nations of the world.