Nigeria: Chinese Star Ends Aruna Quadri's Reign At Budapest Table Tennis Contest

Africa's sole survival in the men's single, Aruna Quadri could not find the solution to the ferocious shots of China's Fan Zhendong in the third round of men's singles at the 2019 ITTF World Championships holding in Budapest, Hungary.

Despite a good start from the African champion, the world number one Chinese could not withstand losing the first game and he leveled up at 9-9 to end the encounter at 12-10.

But the Nigerian was no match to the Asian giant in the second and third games with the Chinese winning 11-2, 11-6.

Aruna Quadri made an attempt to rally back into the game in the fourth game and he started leading just like he did in the first game, but the super finish of Fan Zhendong again came to fore as he leveled up to win at 11-9. The match ended 4-0 (12-10, 11-2, 11-6, 11-9) in favour of the Chinese star.

However, the fans at the Hungexpo Hall applauded the Nigerian for his good display against the best table tennis player in the world.

For Aruna Quadri, making the last 32 of the world championship is another feat, as the Nigerian has never gone beyond the second since he made his debut at Zagreb 2007 in Croatia.

And the Nigerian was disappointed for not winning a game against the Chinese, while hoping for better ranking when the new ranking is released next week.

The tournament enters the last 16 stage as Brazil's Hugo Calderano became the first player outside Europe and Asia to make it to the last 16 of the competition in the last five decades.

The Brazilian defeated his Indian counterpart to berth in the last 16 and set up a tie against defending champion - China's Ma Long.