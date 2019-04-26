Angola: Over 30,000 Illegal Foreigners Deported From Angola

Saurimo — At least 40,000 foreign citizens illegally dwelling in Angola were deported from the country since last January to date, under the ongoing Operation Transparency, representing a reduction of 360,000 deportations.

The information was disclosed to the press on Thursday in Saurimo City, eastern Lunda Sul Province, by the spokesman of Operation Transparency, António Bernardo.

On the occasion the police chief gave a brief account of the activities undertaken during the said period in the provinces of Malanje, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Moxico, in the presence of the police commanders of these regions of the country.

Out of the aforementioned number 39,000 were deported to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), while 1,000 were sent back to Guinea-Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Mauritius, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe.

According to António Bernardo, at least 3,000 citizens from DRC voluntarily left the country during the period in reference.

The operation made it possible to seize 2,522 diamond stones, 673,000 kwanzas, USD115,500 and out of this amount 19,000 have been handed back to those legally documented.

Meanwhile, the police chief underscored that 16 legal diamond cooperatives have been authorized to reopen operations in the provinces of Malanje (09), Lunda Sul (02) and Lunda Norte (05).

The meeting was presided over by the commander of the Advanced Command of Operation Transparency, Américo Valente, and attended by delegates of the Home Affairs Ministry in the provinces of Lunda Sul, Malanje, Moxico and Lunda Norte, military staff of the Angola Armed Forces (FAA), Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), Fire Department, Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), Intelligence and State Security Service (SINSE).