Nigeria: Bank of Agriculture Recovers N7 Billion Loans

Kaduna — The Managing Director of Bank of Agric (BOA), Kabiru Adamu, yesterday said the organisation in the last two years under his watch recovered over N7 billion from farmers.

He made the disclosure in Kaduna during a meeting with the Managing Director of Lead Capital Consortium, Dr. Wale Adewunmi.

The consortium is saddled with the responsibility of restructuring and recapitalising the bank.

The proposed restructuring and recapitalisation of the institution seek to transform it strictly into an agricultural finance bank with functional branches in all council areas and major towns of Nigeria.

The management, had at the beginning of this year, vowed to recover over N60 billion facilities disbursed to Nigerians.