Africa: Cyclone Kenneth Hit Northern Mozambique

Photo: Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory image

On April 25, 2019, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this natural-color image of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth just before landfall near the border of Mozambique and Tanzania. Around the time of the image, the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center estimated sustained winds of 120 knots (220km/h).

Cyclone Kenneth has hit Northern Mozambique on Thursday night, reports show.

On Wednesday, Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) predicted that the cyclone would affect Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma regions and some parts of Mozambique.

This is six weeks after cyclone Idai devastated the central part of the Mozambique and killed hundreds of people, living. Cyclone Kenneth which sustained winds of up to 220 kilometres per hour (220km/h) killed three people in Comoro Islands.

The Mozambique's National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) spokesperson Paulo Tomas said about 30,000 people have already been evacuated to safe areas so far.

"The evacuation process continues until our people are all safe, we have supplies to cater 140,000 people for the next 15 days," he added.